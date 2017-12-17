Recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is good for peace. Britain should do so too

ollowing the United States’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas responded by saying that the Americans can no longer have “any role” in the peace process. In this country, too, the White House’s decision has been criticised by some MPs and in parts of the press. Are these objections really justified?
The Oxford English Dictionary succinctly defines a “capital” as “the city or town that functions as the seat of government and administrative centre of a country or region”. Jerusalem meets this definition exactly. Since 1949, all three branches of Israel’s government – executive, legislative and judiciary – have been based in Jerusalem. When international statesmen and foreign diplomats come to meet our prime minister and our president, they do so in Jerusalem.
It is an accepted norm in international relations that every sovereign state has the right to decide its own capital city. Even when some countries have changed their capital – as did Turkey in 1923, China in 1949, Brazil in 1960 and Germany in 1999 – this norm has been upheld, and embassies have been relocated accordingly. Only in the case of the Jewish state has this norm not been applied.
Furthermore, the White House’s decision helps to advance peace by eroding the dangerous fantasy that the Jews can somehow be wrested from Jerusalem, and that we have neither a valid claim to the city, nor a right to a capital there. This is precisely the type of extremist thinking that renders peacemaking all but impossible.
Some have opposed the United States’s decision on the grounds that it risks encouraging violence. It is true that since the announcement, “Days of Rage” were declared by the Palestinian leadership and Hamas, with the latter also calling for an “intifada against the Zionist enemy”.
Iranian-controlled Hizbollah has this week called for “millions of martyrs” to sacrifice themselves for Jerusalem. Unfortunately, this is nothing new: terror groups such as Hamas and Hizbollah have repeatedly made such declarations over the years.
Those who wished to murder innocent civilians before the American decision will still want to do so after the decision. We should therefore be clear where the moral blame for violence lies: with the perpetrators themselves.
In Jerusalem today, religious freedom is strongly upheld: all sacred sites are rigorously protected, as are the rights of all believers.
Each faith community autonomously administers its own holy places: the Rabbinate oversees the Jewish sites, the Islamic Waqf oversees the Muslim holy sites, and the relevant churches oversee their respective Christian holy sites. In a region plagued by extremism and intolerance, where in recent years all too many religious sites have been desecrated or destroyed, and where religious minorities have been forced to flee persecution, contemporary Jerusalem stands out as a beacon of tolerance and freedom.
Jerusalem today is a diverse, pluralistic and modern capital with ancient roots. Anyone who is aware of Jewish history and heritage knows the centrality of Jerusalem to the Jewish people, as has been the case for the past three millennia.
The words of Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben Gurion, in 1949 still ring true today: “The attempt to sever Jewish Jerusalem from the State of Israel will not advance the cause of peace in the Middle East or in Jerusalem itself.” Indeed, there can be no peace without Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
Other countries, including the United Kingdom, should follow the US in recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moving their embassies there. In contrast to much of the perceived wisdom surrounding this issue, such a move would be both just and good for peace.
Whenever the international community has put forward comprehensive Israeli-Palestinian peace plans over the past 20 years, they have consistently acknowledged Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. For President Abbas’s Palestinian Authority, which officially claims to seek statehood alongside Israel within pre-1967 lines, Jerusalem’s status as established in 1949 should be beyond contention.
Mark Regev is the Israeli ambassador to the UK