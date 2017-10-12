Report: Earthquake recorded near North Korea’s nuclear test siteReport: Earthquake recorded near North Korea’s nuclear test site

Today, the US reported a relatively weak earthquake at the same area as North Korea’s previous nuclear tests. According to the US Geological Survey, there isn’t enough information to conclude the nature of the earthquake yet

Today (Thursday), a relatively weak 2.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded near the North Korean town of Sungjibaegam.

According to a statement released by the US Geological Survey: “This event occurred in the area of the previous North Korean nuclear tests. The event has earthquake like characteristics, however, we cannot conclusively confirm at this time the nature (natural or human-made) of the event.”

The US Air Force or Japan are expected to respond to the incident and determine whether the event was indeed another nuclear test. This evening, White House Chief of Staff John Kellyresponded to the threat. “I would believe, I think I speak for the administration, that that state simply cannot have the ability to reach the homeland,” he said in a press briefing. “Right now, there is great concern about a lot of Americans that live in Guam. Right now, we think the threat is manageable but over time, if it grows beyond where it is today, well, let’s hope that diplomacy works.

As reported yesterday by JOL, North Korea’s Foreign Minister continued to threaten the US. The minister provided an interview to a Russian media outlet criticizing and threatening the Trump administration.

