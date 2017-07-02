Report: Hamas and PA President Abbas’ rival restore ties

According to a London-based newspaper, senior Fatah official Mohammed Dahlan and Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar met twice in Cairo in an attempt to settle their differences. A decade after Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip, it appears that Dahlan will soon return to a political role.

Becca Noy

Amid the economic crisis in Gaza, senior Fatah official Mohammed Dahlan and Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar met twice in Cairo. According to the Al-Hayat newspaper, the meetings were aimed at promoting reconciliation between the sides and it appears that Dahlan will return to a political role in the Gaza Strip after a decade of absence.

It also appears that Hamas promised Egypt that it will not give any military or logistic aid to the ISIS group in the Sinai Peninsula and that it will extradite every ISIS terrorist in Gaza to Egypt.

The newspaper reported that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Dahlan’s rival, knew in advance about the meetings. The news report also stated that Egypt has promised to provide Gaza with electricity, which will most likely resolve the crisis that erupted due to the PA’s sanctions on Gaza. In order to provide other solutions to the various crises in Gaza, a project aimed at finding employment for young people will be established. Jerusalem Online