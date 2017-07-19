Report: Korea ahead of another launch

US intelligence sources reported Wednesday that North Korea is preparing for another test of intercontinental ballistic missile. At least two intelligence officials have confirmed to CNN that they have identified preparations for a possible launch in the next two weeks.

For the most interesting and hot stories – join our Facebook

According to intelligence sources, US satellites have seen a shift in North Korea’s nuclear and missile facilities in recent days, similar to the movements received prior to the previous tests. The closed country carried out an intercontinental ballistic missile test earlier this month – an experiment that provoked angry reactions from the United States and neighboring countries to North Korea.

“I’m sure our intelligence community will be able to track the tests, but not the deployment of the missile systems,” said General Paul Salva, the US deputy chief of staff in testimony to the Senate on the North Korean threat. “Kim Jong-un and his forces are very good at disguising And hide their activity. “

The senior general was asked about the possibility that the United States would decide to carry out a preemptive strike in North Korea. “I think we should leave the military option on the table,” the general said. “It will be the president’s decision whether to attack or not.”