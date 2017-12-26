Report: Senior Fatah official unexpectedly in Cairo

12/26/2017

The Jerusalem-based Al-Quds newspaper reports that senior Fatah official Azzam al-Ahmad, responsible for the reconciliation talks with Hamas, has arrived in Cairo unexpectedly.

According to the report, his visit is linked to the crisis in the implementation of the reconciliation agreement between Fatah and Hamas, signed in the Egyptian capital in October. It was supposed to be implemented at the start of December, but was delayed until the 10th and suspended because of Hamas’s refusal to disarm, among other points of contention.

Israel National News