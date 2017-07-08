Report: Syrian agreement includes leaving Assad in power

The agreement in southern Syria between the United States and Russia includes the departure of Syrian President Bashar Assad, the al-Hayat newspaper reported Saturday.

According to them, the agreement is composed of political, security and military aspects. It is based on two principles – keeping Assad in power, removing

Iran

from the border areas and cooperation between Washington and

Moscow

to establish safe areas.

They also said that the top priority of the United States is defeating Da’ash and that the purpose of cooperation with Russia is to create influence in the areas liberated from the organization.

