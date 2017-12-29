Report: Turkey signs purchase deal of S-400 missile systems from Russia

Turkey has signed a deal with Russia for the purchase of S-400 missile defense systems, according to a report in CNN Turk. Ankra will reportedly deploy the system in 2020 and will be the first NATO member nation to use the Russian made systems.

According to the report, the purchase includes at least four systems that will be deployed in Turkey in 2020, thus make it the first NATO member nation to use the Russian defense systems instead of one authorized by NATO.

The system reportedly has a range of 400 kilometers and is effective against stealth aircraft. Moscow claims the S-400 is capable of shooting 80 missiles towards various targets simultaneously.

The announcement comes amid rising tensions between Washington and Ankara. As previously reported by JOL, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that the US’ recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital is seen by Turkey as a “red line.” He called US President Donald Trump’s decision “provocative and unjust” and urged the US to retract it.

Jerusalem Online