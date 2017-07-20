Report: US will stop arming Syrian rebels fighting against Assad

US President Donald Trump has decided to stop the covert CIA program to arm Syrian rebels that was initiated four years ago by Barack Obama. US officials say that the decision was made in order to improve relations with Russia before the G20 summit meeting with Vladimir Putin.

US President Donald Trump has instructed the cessation of the covert arming of rebel forces fighting against the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria, according to a report in the Washington Post Wednesday night. Washington officials explained that the decision was made with getting close to Russia in mind.

The arming of the Syrian Rebels is a covert CIA program initiated by President Barack Obama in 2013, aiming to end the Assad regime that Washington considered an obstacle to resolving the ongoing civil war in the country. However, the Russian involvement in Syria two years later brought forth questions regarding the extent of its efficiency, considering the Russian support of Damascus.

US officials explained that stopping the arming of the rebels reflects President Trump’s wish to find ways of working with Russia, that viewed the program as a threat to its interests in the region, namely supporting Assad since the beginning of its involvement in the war.

The officials stated that cancelling the program shows that Washington recognized the fact that it cannot overthrow Assad and added that Washington made the decision a month ago during security consultations the US President had in preparation for his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit.

Providing the report proves true, the move will constitute a drastic change of the US policies in the Middle East under President Trump, that repeatedly maintained that Assad regime is unlawful.

Three months ago, Trump ordered the US military to attack an Assad military force base that was the origin of the chemical attack on the Idlib region in Syria in April.

In an emergency gathering of the United Nations Security Council held following the American attack, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley addressed the matter, stating: “when the international community consistently fails in its duty to act collectively, there are times when states are compelled to take their own action. The indiscriminate use of chemical weapons against innocent civilians is one of those times. The United States will not stand by when chemical weapons are used.”

Jerusalem Online