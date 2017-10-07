Report: The White House is considering replacing Tilerson with the CIA

At the end of the week it was learned that officials in the White House were considering replacing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson by CIA chief Mike Pompau. According to the AXIOS report, the initiative, which is still unclear if it received Trump’s blessing, stems from the understanding that Pompau and Trump feel comfortable with each other, and in view of the fact that Trump regularly consulted him on a range of issues.

Pompao also submits the daily intelligence report to Trump every morning, so the two have spent many hours together and know how to get along. Not only that, but according to the report, Pompau (as Secretary of Defense James Matisse) “is one of the few in the administration who knows how to give difficult news to Trump and how to thwart his ideas without irritating him.” According to the report, Staff Chair John Kelly is not interested in shocks in Trump’s cabinet and therefore believes that any change in the cabinet should be postponed until at least the beginning of next year.

In recent months it has been reported that Tilerson is unhappy with Trump’s behavior and is considering leaving by the end of the year. Last week, NBC reported that one of the meetings that Tilerson had held a few months ago referred to Trump as “dumb.” Following that report, Tillson was summoned last week to the White House to investigate the case against Kelly. In any case, Trump and Tilerson were quick to point out that the two had excellent working relations. Tilerson also made it clear that he had never considered resigning and would remain in office “as long as the president feels I can contribute to his goals.”

Fear: Hackers broke into Kelly’s mobile phone

Meanwhile, at the end of the week, Politico reported that the White House support team believes that Kelly’s personal phone was exposed to crackers for months probably by some malware, although it is unclear how it happened. The time he served as Secretary of Homeland Security in the Trump administration, a post he left two months ago when he was appointed chief of staff, the technical staff discovered the security flaw after Kelly complained that his mobile was not working properly, but the administration made it clear that Kelly was barely using his personal device In that he was granted by the administration.