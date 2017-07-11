Reported: Da’ash confirmed the death of the leader al-Baghdadi

Al-Nashra ‘: The Lebanese terrorist organization Da’ash confirms that their leader, nicknamed “Caliph” and nicknamed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed.The report joins several recent reports of his assassination

According to a report in the Lebanese newspaper Al-Nashra, the Da’ash terror organization confirmed that their leader, who was nicknamed the Caliph and called Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed. It was also reported that Da’ash had announced that the name of the Caliph would be published shortly. The report joins a number of recent reports about the killing of the terrorist, in light of the expulsion of Da’ash from his power centers in Iraq and Syria.

20il.co