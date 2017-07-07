Revelation Message 73 Great White Throne Judgment

Once Satan is released he will deceive the unbelievers who are living at that time. The expression; Gog and Magog points to the level of deception similar to the pretribulation invasion of Israel that is yet future to now. The similarity is that this too will be an invasion of Israel. The invasion will be on The Holy Mountain of Israel. Once the armies arrive at the Millennial Jerusalem they will be quickly dispersed by fire out of Heaven, which will destroy them. Then the instigator, Satan will be cast into his final destination, The Lake of Fire. He will now join the Antichrist and the False Prophet who entered the Lake of Fire one thousand years earlier.

With this final revolt the Millennial Kingdom will come to an end. There will be a transfer of authority.

