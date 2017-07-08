Revelation Message 74 – The Eternal Order

Just before the Great White Throne Judgment of all the unbelievers of all of human history the older order of the heavens and the earth will be eliminated. Then the Eternal Order will be created.

Revelation 21:1-2 And I saw a new heaven and a new earth: for the first heaven and the first earth were passed away; and there was no more sea. And I John saw the holy city, New Jerusalem, coming down from God out of heaven, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband.The new heavens and earth will need to be created but the New Jerusalem will not since it already exists in the third heaven. After the new earth is created the New Jerusalem will come down to settle on the earth and will be adorned with the beauty of a bride prepared to her marriage ceremony. There is one other place besides Revelation that mentions this. It is the apostle Paul in Galatians 4:6.

Gal 4:26 But Jerusalem which is above is free, which is the mother of us all. The earthly Jerusalem has been in turmoil for centuries and has been “trodden down by the Gentiles” since 586 B.C. as Christ spoke of in Luke 21:24. The New Jerusalem though has been in Heaven and is eternally free and will always remain that way. It was this particular Jerusalem that Abraham was looking for.