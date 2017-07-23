Rocket fired from Gaza; IDF retaliates

Rocket fired from Gaza explodes in open area in Eshkol. IDF attacks Hamas position in response.

Elad Benari,

Gaza terrorists fired a rocket towards southern Israel overnight Sunday. The rocket exploded in an open area near the security fence in the Eshkol Regional Council.

There were no injuries and or damages. The “Red Alert” incoming rocket siren was not sounds because the rocket exploded in an open area.

Following the rocket attack, IDF forces using a tank attacked a position belonging to Hamas in southern Gaza.

The rocket attack is the second such attack from Gaza in as many days. On Saturday night, a rocket from Gaza exploded in the air, causing no physical injuries or damages.

Due to the fact that the rocket exploded in the air, the “Red Alert” rocket siren was not activated in this incident as well.

Last month, terrorists from Gaza fired a rocket towards the Sha’ar Hanegev region of southern Israel.

The Israeli Air Force later retaliated by launching airstrikes on two military infrastructures belonging to Hamas in northern and southern Gaza.

Israel National News