Rocket fired from Gaza reportedly strikes home in Negev town

A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip strikes a home in the moshav of Netiv HaAsara, Channel 10 news reports.
The TV station says no injuries were caused by the rocket that landed in the community in the northern Negev.
בתמונה – זירת נפילת הרקטה לפני זמן קצר בתוך היישוב נתיב העשרה בעוטף עזה: pic.twitter.com/EITnc7gQh7
— מוקד החדשות (@nthrprhsni) December 17, 2017
The IDF in a statement confirms that two rockets were fired at Israel from the neighboring Palestinian territory.
Here’s an image of the house that was hit this evening and the second rocket that hit an open area – a slight nudge of the launcher and it could’ve also hit the house in the background.
#Hanukkah miracles pic.twitter.com/HrRKQZii07