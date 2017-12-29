Rocket hits Sha’ar HaNegev structure, 2 Iron Dome interceptions identified

Code Red alarm sounds in Gaza perimeter communities; rocket hits structure in Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council shortly thereafter, no casualties reported; 2 additional rockets intercepted by Iron Dome system.

A rocket launched from the Gaza Strip at Israel’s communities on the Gaza perimeter hit a structure in the Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council, while the Iron Dome system intercepted two other rockets.

The launches were preceded by a Code Red alarm, audible in several towns around Gaza at 11:49am.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said the incident while still being investigated, and that scans of the region are underway to locate the precise location of the hit as well as possible rocket fragments.

People cowering after Code Red alarm sounded in ceremony marking Oron Shaul’s 24th birthday (Photo: Roee Idan)

Gaza sources reported tank fire was heard across the Gaza border immediately after the alarms.The Code Red alarms were sounded during a ceremony marking the would-be 24th birthday of soldier Oron Shaul, whose body has been held by Hamas in Gaza since Operation Protective Edge.

(Photo: Roee Idan)

Some of the ceremony’s attendees laid down on the ground as soon as the alarms were sounded and explosions heard. Others, including Oron’s mother Zehava Shaul, were filmed running for the nearest shelter.

The slain soldier’s mother being led to a shelter (Photo: Matan Tzuri)

Before the incident, the soldier’s mother said at the ceremony, “We’re here to mark his birthday. We’ve decided to come here so we can be as close to Oron as possible. Our message is one of peace, brotherhood and camaraderie. We’re not here to lash out at anyone. We just want Oron returned home.”While the ceremony was held, families of Gaza Strip prisoners incarcerated in Israel held a protest rally opposite the border fence in which they called for their sons to be released, carrying signs in Hebrew saying, “Your captive sons should be freed, but so should ours.”

Ynet