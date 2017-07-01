Russia Gathers Evidence Proving Use of Foreign Weapons by Terrorists in Syria

07/01/2017

MOSCOW -Russia gathered incontestable evidence proving the use of foreign weapons and ammunition by terrorist groups in Syria, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Saturday.

“Russian officers of the Center for Syrian Reconciliation registered on Saturday 48 mortar shelling of the Al-Qabas quarter from the positions of illegal armed formations in EinTarma and Jobar. Moreover, they gathered incontestable evidence proving that terrorists use foreign weapons and ammunition – took photos of shatters of the shells produced abroad with serial numbers,” the source said.

Earlier in the day, terrorist groups-affiliated internet portals cliamed that the alleged government troops’ chemical attack in Ein Tarma left 30 militants poisoned. The command of the Syrian Armed Forces denied the allegations calling the reports false and not consistent with the reality.

syriatimes