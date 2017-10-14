Russia on Israel’s UNESCO decision: “US set poor example for Israel”

The Russian Foreign Minister addressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s order to pull out of UNESCO, saying that he regrets that Israel is preparing to depart. The ministry also stated that the decision was made because of the poor example Washington set for Jerusalem.

Judith Abramson

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that it regrets Israel’s decision to pull out of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), saying that Israel made this decision based on the “poor example set by the US”, which withdrew from the international organization prior to Israel.

Russian media outlet RIA reported that the ministry slammed the US and Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia regrets Israel’s decision.

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s response came the day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his order for Israel to withdraw from UNESCO after congratulating the US’s decision to pull out of the international organization following the biased resolutions UNESCO approved against Israel.

“It’s a brave and moral decision,” Netanyahu posted on his Facebook page. “UNESCO has turned into the theater of the absurd and instead of preserving history, it distorts it.” The latest date for the withdrawal to come into effect is the end of 2018.

Jerusalem Online