Russia: Netanyahu and Putin discussed Iran nuclear program, Syria, Kurdistan referendum

According to an official statement released by the Kremlin on Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke over the phone and discussed various topics, including the Russian-Israeli cooperation, Iran’s nuclear program, Syria and Kurdistan.

Oct 18, 2017

The conversation, which according to Moscow was an Israeli initiative, follows a coordinated threatening response by Iran and Syria to Israel’s recent airstrike, during which a Syrian anti-aircraft battery was destroyed. “We are in Damascus in order to coordinate the collaboration in dealing with our mutual enemies: the Zionists and the terrorists,” said Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Mohammad Bagheri on Wednesday.