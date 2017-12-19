Russia offers replace United States as “honest mediator” of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Russia makes offer following US veto of UNSC on Jerusalem Monday to become “honest mediator” in the peace process, Dec. 19, 2017.

Russia offered to replace the United States as an “honest mediator” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Russia’s Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations, Vladimir Safronkov, made the offer following the United Nations Security Council vote on Jerusalem on Monday. According to Russian media, he stated “We [Russia] are ready to become an honest mediator here.”

Safronkov stated that it is vital to move forward with negotiations, reiterated Russia’s support for Jerusalem to be part of negotiations in the peace process.

There have been previous reports that Russia has, on many occasions, offered to be a “mediator” in the peace process to both Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

During a meeting centered on the peace process between Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas with President Vladimir Putin in Sochi in May of this year,Abbas stated that the “Palestinian issue” cannot be resolved without Russia’s assistance, Abbas stating, “It is not possible to resolve the Palestinian issue without Russia’s real participation. This is our aim and we always say this at all international platforms.”

Putin responded that Russia and the Palestinians “have remained warm and trust-based” of late adding that “for years, we have been trying to solve one of the key issues of the modern world, that is the Middle East issue, so we always have things to discuss.”

He also reiterated that Russia supports direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians and that peace would lead to stability in the region, stating at the time, “I would like to stress that peaceful coexistence of two countries, Palestine and Israel, is an essential condition for ensuring genuine security and stability in this region… Russia will continue to give its full support to resuming direct dialogue between the Palestinians and Israelis. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has but one solution- a political, negotiated solution based on international law.”

Their meeting fell before President Trump’s first official visit to the United States.

