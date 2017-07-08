Russia, U.S. and Jordan :Southern Syria ceasefire agreement reached

Agencies (Qasioun) – The U.S. and Russia, along with the Kingdom of Jordan, have agreed to a cease-fire in southwest Syria, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson announced at an off-camera briefing at the G-20 summit.

The cease-fire, which begins on Sunday, July 9, at noon Damascus time, is the result of months of behind-the-scenes negotiations.

Lavrov also noted there are three de-escalation zones in three Syria provinces –- Daraa, as-Suwayda and Quneitra –- where the cease-fire will be implemented.

the Jordanian government spokesman Mohammad Momani said that based on the arrangements reached in Amman, a ceasefire will take place along the lines of contact according to an agreement between the Syrian regime and the Syrian opposition forces.

After the cease-fire agreement, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a “lengthy discussion” about other areas in Syria where the two sides hope to continue to work on “de-escalating” and working toward a political process to secure the future of the Syrian people, according to Tillerson.

qasioun.net