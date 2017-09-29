Russia warned the US about the borders of the military operation against the IG in Deir ez Zor

09/29/2017

The command of Russia’s group in Syria in advance announced to Washington about the limits of the military operation against the “Islamic state *” in Deir-ez-Zor, Oleg Siromolotov, deputy foreign minister said.

“The command of the Russian grouping of forces in Syria on the existing communication channel in advance announced to the American partners about the boundaries of the military operation against IGIL * in Deir ez Zor,” the diplomat said.

Also, Syromolotov said that Moscow rigidly dismissed and would divert Washington’s attempts to hamper the rapid and final liquidation of the terrorist hearth in Syria, RIA Novosti reported .

At the same time, he added that “the situation is absurd in which the external force present on the Syrian territory illegally, without the consent of the SAR government, begins to determine the geographical scope for the actions of the Syrian army carrying out an operation to liberate its own country from terrorists.”

The diplomat also noted that many of the “chronic” mistakes made by American aviation, including attacks on civilian objects and the failure to provide humanitarian assistance, led to a humanitarian disaster in Rakka.

vz.ru