RUSSIA WORKING IN DEFENSE OF KIM JONG UN’S REGIME

10/10/2017
Russia has begun working quietly but very diligently to defend Kim Jong Un’s regime in North Korea because it is concerned that a collapse could open the door for NATO or even U.S. forces on its Asian border, reports Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.
Moscow already is alarmed over NATO influence on its border with Europe, and “does not want any replication on its Asian flank,” according to a new report.
Reuters reported a Russian company has begun providing additional Internet resources to North Korea and that trade between the two nations reached $31.4 million in the first quarter of 2017, double previous totals.
“At least eight North Korean ships that left Russia with fuel cargoes this year have returned home despite officially declaring other destinations, a ploy U.S. officials say is often used to undermine sanctions against Pyongyang,” the report said.
The report pointed out that North Korea started out as a Soviet satellite, and Russia now routinely opposes any efforts by the United States to “meddle” in other countries’ interests.
Russia is even playing a “double game,” the report said, because it has backed tougher United Nations sanctions.
“The Kremlin really believes the North Korean leadership should get additional assurances and confidence that the United States is not in the regime change business,” said Andrey Kortunov, who heads a think tank called Russian International Affairs Council, according to Reuters.