Russian air strike in Suwayda – Druze land in Syria.

Yesterday, reports of another massacre by Russian fighter planes and helicopter gunships in Syria began to arrive. But this time the area of ​​activity was very unusual.

This is the first time that Russian planes have attacked a clear Druze area.

In recent days there have been reports from the area that they spotted the new Russian battle helicopter – Kamov 52 in action in the area.

Sixteen people, including women and children, were killed in the attack.

Russian fighter jets first attacked a Druze village – al-Hakaf – on the outskirts of East Suwayda, killing 16 people, including children and women.

Russian airstrikes on al-Haqef village in rural Suweida province killed 16 civilians including 3 children and 6 women

The surprise was actually attacking a site within a distinctly Druze territory. It is true that in the past Da’ash was on the fences of this settlement, but the Druze militias that were composed of the villagers in the area managed time and again to remove them.

Today, clarifications have been received from the area, and it turns out that the Russian planes attacked a small Syrian refugee camp that was established on the outskirts of the settlement of Al-Hakif and killed 20 people. In addition, 2,000 cattle were killed.

More than 20 martyrs in the bombing of the gangs of Assad on a gathering of displaced people in rural Swaida.

And this time it is not clear what the Russians found to attack Syrian refugees who fled the battles.

The attack was so severe that the rebel headquarters decided to respond immediately and they approached rocket launchers and long-range heavy artillery to the area of ​​the Syrian military airfield in the Suwayda district of Al-Khuloolah and fired at it several rockets and shells.