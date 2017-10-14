Russian MP Predicts US Isolation in UNSC if Washington Rips Up Iran Nuclear Deal

A senior Russian lawmaker has commented on Donald Trump’s decision not to certify Iran’s compliance with the nuclear agreement and predicted negative consequences in response to the move.

“The United States may become isolated in the UN Security Council if Trump’s threats to break the JCPOA on Iran are fulfilled. Accusations of Tehran’s non-compliance with the terms of the agreement are unfounded and unsubstantiated. The remaining members of the P5+1 stand for preserving the Iran deal. Europe, China and Russia are well aware of irreparable consequences such provocations against Iran may lead to,” Leonid Slutsky, the chairman of the Russian parliament’s lower house International Affairs Committee, told reporters.

The lawmaker added that the break-up of the agreement with Iran by the United States would be the most negative signal for North Korea “in terms of the unreliability of the diplomatic path for resolving the situation surrounding the development of the nuclear program.”

© SPUTNIK/ VLADIMIR ASTAPKOVICH Moscow Regrets Trump Decided Not to Certify Iran’s Compliance With Nuclear Deal

The Russian lawmaker expressed hope that the United States would not pull out of the agreement.”As for the deal itself, I hope that Washington will not withdraw from it, the United States is balancing on the red line, but they cannot fail to understand that this is fraught with an extremely difficult situation in the region that could put the world on the brink of war,” Slutsky stressed.

The comment comes after Donald Trump said his administration had decided not to certify Iran’s compliance with the nuclear agreement, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), but had not challenged Iran’s compliance with the deal at the international level. Trump specified that the White House would work with the Congress and the US allies to fix the “many serious flaws” of the agreement with Tehran.

Prior to Trump’s announcement, the German foreign minister also voiced concern that such a US move may backfire on the settlement of the North Korean issue as Pyongyang was unlikely to agree to a deal if a similar one with Tehran failed.

