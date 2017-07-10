Russian Role in Resolving Syrian Crisis

As a significant international power, Russia has played an active role in Syrian crisis during past three years.

The Russian forces deployment into Syria in September 30, 2015 has improved the position of the Syrian army in its multi-fronted fight against an array of foreign-backed terrorist groups.

Since the arrival of the Russian forces to Syria and until last month, there was no precise report on the number of Russian troopers available to the public as Moscow’s military and political circles chose not to disclose the precise number. Finally, later in June this year, Moscow disclosed number of its military personnel serving in Syria anti-terror mission following the Veterans Status Policy law passing.

According to the bill, passed by the Russian Federal Assembly to assign veterans status to the Russian military in Syria, some 25,000 Russian military and civilian personnel have been operating in Syria since 2015.

Russia also holds four main bases in Syria where army equipment and aircraft are stationed.

1. Khmeimim air base

The khemeimim air base in southeastern Syrian city of Latakia is one of the most vital and strategic military sites of the Russian forces serving in Syria. Since beginning of the Russian air campaign against the terrorists in Syria, the air base has been the key pad to launch anti-ISIS airstrikes by the Russian air force fighter jets. A major number of Russia’s fighters, bombers, and helicopters are now stationed in khemeimim air base.

According to report, Russia has under operation the Panstir-S1 and Buk-M2E air defense systems to protect its military facilities in the Latakia-based air base.

2. Tartus naval base

Built in 1971 in the Syrian Tartus port city, the Tartus base aimed at expanding the Soviet Union’s naval presence in West Asia. The Russian navy’s vessels are stationed in this naval site. It is small in size and serves as a station for overhauling and maintaining the Russian navy’s warships operating in the region. The base also hosts Russian strike groups accomplishing missions in the Mediterranean.

3. Shayrat air base

Third military base of the Russian Federation involved in the campaign against terrorism in Syria is Shayrat air base located in Homs province in Syria’s west and is shared with the Syrian air force. The Russian air force is operating in the base along with the Syrian air force. Shayrat air base was highly effective in operation that led to liberation of northern province of Aleppo late in 2016. The site contributed to other progresses in northern fronts. The US President Donald Trump ordered missile strikes against Shayrat air base in early April in retaliation to the alleged Khan Sheikhoun chemical attack.

4. Kuweires military airport

Fourth military site supporting the Russian forces mission in Syria is Kuweires military base located in Aleppo’s north. The site is strategically important in the Syrian military equations as it is just 40 kilometers away from Aleppo. The Syrian army relied on the Kuweires airport for its air raids that opened the way for battlefield successes since early 2016.

Russia has deployed a wide range of modern military equipment and elite forces to the four military bases to launch multiple operations, an arrangement that even influenced Syria’s political equations.

At the time when Russia stepped militarily in the Syrian conflict, the opposition forces and terrorist groups were holding nearly two-thirds of the country’s territories, with ISIS holding the largest territory, followed by other terrorist factions in north and east of Syria. But with Russian military intervention in favor of the government forces, things fundamentally changed. The Russian military backing, beside other allies’ help, guaranteed further President Assad successes and thus opposite sides’ retreats.

The Russian-backed Syria opened 2016 by breaking siege of Nubl and Al-Zahraa towns in north. Ongoing push against the terrorists led to the triumph of Aleppo liberation. Following Aleppo retaking, Russia along with Iran and Turkey worked on a peace deal through dialogue between the warring sides.

Moscow also initiated the Astana peace talks that led to ceasefire on December 31, 2016. The last months’ Russian attempts towards truce indicate that Moscow leaders eye peace through a deal between Syrian sides with lowest price. The Russians are trying to shape their desired conditions as they seek lowering the costs of a comprehensive agreement. This, however, does not mean, as it seems, they will easily back down on their stances under the American duress. Apparently, they will not pull out forces and fighter jets from Syria unless they make sure that the Syrian political system is stable enough in face of challenges.

Moreover, Russia is a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, a position granting it a special role in the Syrian crisis de-escalation. Moscow UNSC seat poses a main challenge to the Americans’ and their regional allies’ hostilities against Syrian people and government that majorly come to serve the Israeli interests and security.

alwaght