Saudi Arabia V Qatar conflict may trigger ‘Mother of all Wars’ – World War 3 threat issued

QATAR’S swiftly shrinking relations with its Gulf neighbours could result in World War 3, a think-tank has claimed.
Using World War One and Two as examples, the research group claimed large-scale conflicts are usually triggered by a “single event”.
But the nature of the rivalry and strife for power and influence in the Gulf region could also lead to “such disastrous consequences”.
Evoking Cold War associations, the research foundation said the “game of alliances” began when the Saudi-led group stuck off diplomatic ties with Qatar.
Published yesterday, the blog post reduces Saudi Arabia’s claims against Qatar as nothing more than an attempt to “assert dominance” over their neighbours.
Qatar and Saudi Arabia have collaborated in the recent years to overthrow the Assad presidency in Syria and replace it with a Sunni Muslim leader that would allow the creation of a pipeline from Qatar to Europe, for the benefit of the Gulf countries.
Qatar has repeatedly and strongly denied it funds extremist groups. The nation also slapped down the demands of the Arabs states which included a promise to shut down the Al-Jazeera TV network. Doha officials claimed such a demand violates international law.
Last month, the Saudi’s led Bahrain, Egypt, Yemen, the United Arab Emirates, Libya and the Maldives to cut diplomatic ties with Doha.
The Arab states accused Qatar of funding terror groups including ISIS and Al-Qaeda.
Theresa May called on Saudi Prince bin Salman to ease tensions in the region
Donald Trump has said he is concerned with conflict involving Gulf states
The White House said he “reiterated the importance of stopping terrorist financing and discrediting extremist ideology”.