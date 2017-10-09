Secret negotiations conducted between Iran, Turkey, Kurdistan

10/09/2017

Undeclared negotiations have been conducted between Iran and Turkey on one hand and Kurdistan Region on the other to resolve the crisis arising from the region’s independence referendum, well-informed parliamentary sources revealed Monday.

The sources, who asked to remain anonymous, said that the Iraqi Forces Coalition is conducting negotiations with the federal government and Kurdistan Region to achieve political gains in return for siding with one of them.

Sunni blocs are negotiating with the government to help displaced persons return to their districts and reconstruct cities in return for supporting Baghdad’s stance against Kurds, they noted.

Sunni figures are negotiating with Kurdistan Region to solve the problem of Kirkuk Governorate and disputed areas in return for its support for Erbil, they further stated.

They added that most blocs in Iraqi Forces Coalition had agreed on establishing a Sunni region during the coming period, following the footsteps of Kurdistan.

Last month, Kurdistan referendum was held despite intense international pressure to call it off, amid fears that it would spark fresh conflicts with Baghdad and with Iraq’s powerful neighbors, Iran and Turkey.