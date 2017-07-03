Secure in Our Salvation

Many people struggle with uncertainty about their salvation. They do not understand that once they have received God’s free gift of Eternal Life and have been born into the family of God, there is no way that they can return to the position of being a lost and guilty sinner in the eyes of God.

The very nature of the spiritual life that has been received, ETERNAL, and the Divine Source and Agent of that life, GOD, forbid drawing the conclusion that a saved person can ever again be lost.

“And I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish; neither shall anyone snatch them out of My hand.” (John 10:28)

This Biblical doctrine that a person who has received Jesus Christ, been born into the family of God, and justified by faith, can never again be lost is sometimes called eternal security. Others speak of it as the “Perseverance of the Saints”.

The latter expression might better be termed the perseverance of God in behalf of the saints because the security of our salvation does not rest on us, but on God… it is based on the work of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.

What about “Christians” that stumble and return to a life of sin?

They are like those who received the seed on stony places, they hear the word and immediately receive it with joy, but he has no root in himself, so he endures only for a while. For when tribulation or persecution comes, immediately he stumbles.

Let tribulation, persecution, or problems enter their lives, and the emotions on the mountain are tried in the valley! Sometimes people will say that they lost their salvation.

Friend, no one can “lose” their salvation. If they say that, then they never had it in the first place…

Standing on His promises,

Adrian Rogers & Dr. Duane Lindsey

“For a believer to lose his salvation would demand a reversal and an undoing of all the preceding works of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit. The key issue in the discussion of the believer’s security concerns the issue of who does the saving. If man is responsible for securing his salvation, then he can be lost; if God secures the person’s salvation, then the person is forever secure.”

Paul Enns