A Severe Threat From The Syrian Regime DM Against Israel

Muhammed Al-Khatib – Edited By : Talal Kharrat Saturday 7 October 2017

Qunaitra (Qasioun) – The Syrian regime defense minister “Fahd Al-Furaij” issued a strong threat against Israel during his visit to one of the Syrian regime positions in Qunaitra countryside “to complete the victory it had achieved in the October war of liberation”

Moreover, The Syrian regime MoD said in a statement “General Al-Furaij paid a field tour to the army positions in Qunaitra countryside in response to a directive by the Syrian President, the Commander-in-Chief of the country’s armed forces, Bashar al-Assad, on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the October 1973 war.”

Al-Furaij said “Every achievement achieved by the Syrian Arab Army and its allies in this war against the tools of Israel and its agents is a completion of the victory that was achieved in the October war of liberation on the Zionist body”

qasioun.net