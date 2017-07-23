A Jordanian man was shot to death and another Israeli citizen was wounded Sunday evening at the Israeli Embassy in Jordan, news agencies including Sky News reported.

The Jordanian man died after suffering gunshot wounds at the embassy in the upscale Rabiyeh neighborhood in Amman, a security official confirmed to The Associated Press. The Israeli man was said to be in an “unstable” condition.

The incident comes at a time of mounting tensions between Israel and the Muslim world over metal detectors Israel installed at a Jerusalem shrine revered by Muslims and Jews.

Jordan is the Muslim custodian of the site. On Friday, thousands of Jordanians staged an anti-Israeli protest in Amman.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

fox news