The solution that appears on the Temple Mount: Guards with manual detectors will replace the magnometers  

* The solution that appears on the Temple Mount: Security guards with hand detectors will replace the magnets * Palestinian and Israeli sources told Walla! That the interim solution, obtained during contacts between American, Israeli and Jordanian entities, includes the removal of magnometers and selective testing of suspects instead * Israeli, American and Jordanian sources have reached an interim solution to the issue of the Temple Mount, in which the magnometers will be removed and replaced by security guards who will check manually by detecting people who appear to be suspects, according to Palestinian and Israeli sources. NEWS. According to the sources, the clerics will be answered and the electronic gates will be removed and a selective examination will begin, as in Ben Gurion Airport. According to the sources, it is precisely the American side that is behind the idea and was discussed in talks between the Prime Minister’s Office and the King Abdullah Palace. The idea, which is currently being considered positive for Israel’s defense establishment, is supposed to prevent a possible escalation on Friday afternoon during the afternoon prayers. This was after the most senior Muslim clerics in Jerusalem and called for the closure of all mosques throughout Jerusalem and called on all believers to enter the Temple Mount. Such an event could lead to violent confrontations and from there to surfing demonstrations throughout the West Bank. The clerics who made the decision to close the mosques on Friday were Sheikh Abdullah Abd al-‘Azim Salhab, Sheikh Waspi al-Bakri, Mufti of Jerusalem Muhammad Hussein and former Mufti Ihrima al-Sabri, along with Waqf director Sheikh Azzam al-Khatib. In recent days there has been an increase in the number of worshipers at the entrance to the Temple Mount near the Lions’ Gate, and on Friday tens of thousands are expected to arrive Https://news.walla.co.il/item/3082337