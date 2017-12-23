Reflections

The reason that sound doctrine is essential is not merely because it rightly represents the Bible. It does. But the real reason sound doctrine is essential is that it rightly represents God Himself. In scripture, doctrine is not merely right or wrong theology. Rather, it is ERROR or the TRUTH.

False doctrine means bondage. But bondage to what? Not merely bondage to the false teaching. Rather, it is bondage to, “another Jesus,” and to a God who doesn’t exist. My false doctrine will keep me in bondage to the false God it creates — but will also keep me in bondage AWAY from the Truth Himself.

When all is said and done ALL doctrine is a representation of the nature and character of God Himself, and it gives commands and directions as to how to live and walk with Him. Thus, what makes false doctrine to be false is that it LIES about God and His Son, Jesus Christ. What makes true doctrine true is that it tells the Truth about the Truth Himself. The ramifications of basing my walk with God upon LIES ought to be obvious — if I walk in darkness I cannot walk with The Light Himself. But it is knowing the Truth that will set me free.

Perhaps one of the biggest lies of all is the one that suggests that Truth doesn’t matter, or that Truth is unknowable. This is a lie because Jesus Christ has already promised to guide us into all Truth. Our part is to keep our heart open and allow God to do whatever it takes to keep that promise. But God will not necessarily guide us into the Truth by merely giving us insights into scripture — although that will be included. To be guided into the knowledge of the Truth will usually involve life lessons and experiences. But in the end, the Truth is a Person — this is about knowing the Person, Jesus Christ. If we know Jesus Christ we will see that the written Word of God agrees completely with Him.