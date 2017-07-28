South Korea’s president wants to talk to the US about more missile defenses after North Korea’s ICBM test

by | Jul 28, 2017 | News | 0 comments

South Korea’s president wants to talk to the US about more missile defenses after North Korea’s ICBM test

07/28/2017

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Moon Jae-in ordered discussions to be held with the United States on deploying additional THAAD anti-missile defense units following North Korea’s test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, his office said on Saturday.

Moon also wanted the United Nations Security Council to discuss new and stronger sanctions against the North, the presidential Blue House said following a National Security Council meeting.

Two units of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) anti-missile system have been deployed by the U.S. military in a southern South Korean region, with four more planned but delayed over concerns about their environmental impact.

businessinsider

Post Views: 1