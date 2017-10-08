Speaking Through Sickness

9 Now Saul, still breathing threats and murder against the disciples of the Lord, went to the high priest, 2 and asked for letters from him to the synagogues at Damascus, so that if he found any belonging to the Way, both men and women, he might bring them bound to Jerusalem. 3 As he was traveling, it happened that he was approaching Damascus, and suddenly a light from heaven flashed around him; 4 and he fell to the ground and heard a voice saying to him, “Saul, Saul, why are you persecuting Me?” 5 And he said, “Who are You, Lord?” And He said, “I am Jesus whom you are persecuting, 6 but get up and enter the city, and it will be told you what you must do.” 7 The men who traveled with him stood speechless, hearing the voice but seeing no one. 8 Saul got up from the ground, and though his eyes were open, he [d]could see nothing; and leading him by the hand, they brought him into Damascus. 9 And he was three days without sight, and neither ate nor drank.

We never enjoy illness or affliction. After all, what good could possibly result from our ailments? God would never allow us to get sick for any reason—would He?

The answer, surprisingly, is yes. Suffering is one of the consequences of living in a fallen world, so we shouldn’t be surprised when it comes our way. However, God can use it to get our attention. If illness is what it takes for us to refocus on Him, that’s exactly what He will allow to happen.

Think about the apostle Paul. When we hear his name, we recall the missionary who spread the gospel during the first century. But this wasn’t always the case. When we are first introduced to him, he is known as Saul, Christianity’s enemy (Acts 9:1-2). So how did God get Saul’s attention?

The Acts account explains that the Lord appeared in a brilliant flash of light that only Saul could see. After revealing Himself, Jesus left Saul completely blind. This enemy of the church was now brought low, having to be led into town by hand, completely at the mercy of others.

What went through Saul’s mind during those three days of blindness? No doubt he was focused on one thing: Christ. By removing his sight, God took away all distractions during this vital time in the man’s life.

God’s primary goal is our ultimate good, not our comfort or short-term happiness—He wants what is best for us in light of eternity. At times, this means He’ll lay us flat on our backs for a season. If you experience such hardship, do pray for healing, but also pray to discern His message to you in your sickness.

In Touch Ministries