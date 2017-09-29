Colossians 3:1-2 Therefore if you have been raised up with Christ, keep seeking the things above, where Christ is, seated at the right hand of God. Set your mind on the things above, not on the things that are on earth.

Hebrew 12:2 fixing our eyes on Jesus, the author and perfecter of faith, who for the joy set before Him endured the cross, despising the shame, and has sat down at the right hand of the throne of God.

I’ve had all these plans piled up sky high

A thousand dreams on hold

And I don’t know why,

I got a front row seat

To the longest wait

And I just can’t see

Past the things I pray Today

But when I fix my eyes on all that You are

Then every doubt I feel

Deep in my heart

Grows strangely dim

All my worries fade

And fall to the ground

Cause when I seek Your face

And don’t look around

Any place I’m in

Grows strangely dim

Sometimes where I stand

On this narrow road

Is in a raging storm

Or a valley low

But oh

When I fix my eyes on all that You are

Then every doubt I feel

Deep in my heart

Grows strangely dim

All my worries fade

And fall to the ground

Cause when I seek Your face

And don’t look around

Any place I’m in

Grows strangely dim

I don’t know, I don’t know

What tomorrow may hold

But I know, but I know

That You’re holding it all

So no matter what may come

I’m gonna fix my eyes on all that You are

‘Til every doubt I feel

Deep in my heart

Grows strangely dim

Let all my worries fade

And fall to the ground

I’m gonna seek Your face

And not look around

Til the place I’m in

Grows strangely, strangely, strangely dim.

2 Corinthians 4:17-18 For momentary, light affliction is producing for us an eternal weight of glory far beyond all comparison, while we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen; for the things which are seen are temporal, but the things which are not seen are eternal.

Ephesians 1:18 I pray that the eyes of your heart may be enlightened, so that you will know what is the hope of His calling, what are the riches of the glory of His inheritance in the saints,

Matthew 17:8 And lifting up their eyes, they saw no one except Jesus

Himself alone.

Francesca Battistelli – Strangely Dim