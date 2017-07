DEBKAfile July 6, 2017, 9:42 AM (IDT)

DEBKAfile’s sources report exclusively on Thursday that the talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana aimed at ending the Syrian war failed on Wednesday after the US representative, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Stuart Jones, proposed the deployment of US troops in safe zones to be established in southwestern Syria along the Israeli and Jordanian borders. Russia, Iran and Turkey rejected the proposal.

