Syrian Air Force launches strikes over east Lebanon

07/15/2017

BEIRUT,LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) launched another round of airstrikes over eastern Lebanon this week, targeting Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions in Jaroud ‘Arsal.

SyAAF jets began the day by flying sorties over the eastern slopes of the Qalamoun Mountains, where the Al-Qaeda affiliate has several remaining pockets in Jaroud Falita (western Damascus).

Following their airstrikes in western Syria, the SyAAF carried out another powerful attack against Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham; however, this time, the strikes were conducted across the Lebanese border.

The Syrian Air Force’s airstrikes in eastern Lebanon, Saturday, mark the third time this week that their jets have crossed into Lebanese territory to attack Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

In the coming weeks, Hezbollah and the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) are expected to launch the third and final phase of their Qalamoun offensive, which will target eastern Lebanon and Jaroud Falita (Syria).

Almasdarnews