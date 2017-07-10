Syrian Army, Hezbollah amass troops for final Qalamoun offensive

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:25 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army and Hezbollah have begun amassing their troops in the Qalamoun Mountains of western Damascus, as they prepare to launch their third and final offensive in the region.

Ahead of this new offensive, the Syrian Air Force (SyAAF) has begun pounding the Jaroud Faleeta and Jaroud Qarah areas of the Qalamoun Mountains, weakening the defenses of the Free Syrian Army (FSA), Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham, and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Arab Army and Hezbollah have offered terms to the HTS and FSA militants that would allow them safe passage to the Idlib Governorate; however, they are reported to have rejected this offer.

Since the militants will not accept terms, the Syrian Arab Army and Hezbollah will launch an attack to pressure them to reconsider, which is similar to past battles in Al-Zabadani, Darayya, and Mo’adhimiyah Al-Sham.

