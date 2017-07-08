Syrian Army launches big assault in Golan Heights as Israel watches from afar

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a big assault in the Golan Heights tonight, targeting Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s defenses at the town of Al-Samdaniyah Al-Gharbiyah.

Backed by Liwaa Suqour Al-Quneitra and Fouj Al-Joulan of the National Defense Forces (NDF), the Syrian Arab Army attempted to advance west from the town of Al-Samdaniyah Al-Sharqiyah to nearby Al-Samdaniyah Al-Ghariyah.

Despite targeting the Al-Qaeda linked rebels, the Syrian Arab Army found themselves under the watchful eye of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), as the latter’s military personnel and drones monitored the attack from afar.

While no Israeli airstrikes have occurred thus far, the Syrian Arab Army and their allies have taken in account that Tel Aviv may interfere once again in this battle, as they attacked several times last week.

Almasdarnews