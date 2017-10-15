Syrian Army prepares big offensive against Israeli-backed jihadists in Golan

BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:35 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army is making preparations for a new offensive operational against Israeli-backed jihadist militants in northern Quneitrah province. The operation will take place close to the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

At the present time, the Syrian Army is attempting to successfully conclude a military operation against jihadist militants in in the Beit Jinn region of Western Ghouta (also near the Israeli-border).

According to sources, the Syrian Army and allied paramilitaries plan to launch another offensive near the Israeli border in northern Quneitrah once wrapping up their Beit Jinn operation.

The offensive aims to liberate militant-held towns and villages in the region. Large battles are expected to during the course of the operation.

Back in June, the Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group and Free Syrian Army launched an offensive against army positions near the government-held city of Al-Baath in northern Quneitrah province. The jihadist operation was directly backed by Israel who provided tactical air support.

After a week of fighting, pro-government forces managed to repel the militant offensive and prevent Al-Baath from falling into jihadist hands.

