Syrian forces eye Israeli borders with conclusion of Beit Jinn ops

DAMASCUS, SYRIA (1:46 P.M.) – As the rebel evacuation of the Beit Jinn pocket concludes, the Syrian Arab Army and its allied forces begin eyeing other jihadist strongholds in southern Syria.

According to a military source, the Haramoun Regiment, NDF, Quneitra Hawks, and other units will shift their focus towards liberating Quneitra’s countryside in the region south of the loyalist stronghold of Hader.

The prioritized targets seem to be the towns of Jabbata al-Khashab, Taranja, Mohammadiya, and their surroundings. The rebel supply line to Jabbata al-Khashab from Dara’a province is very thin and seems prone to being cut by fire control of SAA cannoneer units.

Securing this area will allow the Syrian Army considerable control of much of the Syrian border with Israel and will serve to cut the rebels’ long arm in the south Damascus countryside once and for all.

However, such an offensive will not come at no cost as the Israeli side has made clear their determination to provide their allies across the borders with whatever support they can afford whether that materializes as air support, medical support, or logistical support (ie: allowing Syrian rebels to use Israeli territory as supply and logistical route for passage of reinforcements).

Almasdarnews