Temple Mount: Alternatives to metal detectors to be implemented tonight

New security measures on the Temple Mount: Fences will be erected near the entrances to the Temple Mount compound; lines to the entrance will allow for security screening; any suspicious visitors will be checked by manual metal detectors. It is also likely that entry with bags will be prohibited.

Israel has made changes in the security measures around the Temple Mount in response to the wave of violent protests that swept the country since the closure of the compound last Sunday. On Saturday night, alternatives to metal detectors will be placed at the entrances to the Temple Mount. The Israel Police came to the conclusion that the metal detectors would not be an effective security measure in the long run and explained that their implementation was effective for the first stage after the murder of the police officers.

Clashes between protesters and the Israel Police were reported near the Lions’ Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City earlier this (Saturday) evening: Demonstrators hurled objects at the police officers and the police cars and the police responded with stun grenades and a crowd control vehicle that shoots powerful water hoses at rioters. three demonstrators were lightly injured.

In a meeting held today between Jerusalem’s District Police Commander Yoram Halevy and Mayor Nir Barkat, they discussed the security measures to be iplemented instead of the metal detectors. It was decided that the Jerusalem Municipality, under the supervision of the Jerusalem police, will begin to erect fences near the entrances of the Temple Mount will which direct Muslim worshipers to entry ‘sleeves,’ much like passenger boarding bridges at airports.

Using cameras that have already been installed, it will be possible to locate any suspicious visitors who will then be pulled out of the line and checked with hand-held metal detectors. It also appears that worshipers will not be allowed to enter the Temple Mount with bags of any kind. This alternative plan will enable the removal of the metal detectors at the entrance gates within a few days. It is still not clear whether the leaders of the Waqf will agree to the new security measures.

This evening, Channel 2 News reported that the Israel Police apparently did not consult with the Shin Bet and the IDF before installing the metal detectors on the compound. The Shin Bet’s and the IDF’s positions were not considered in the brief telephone consultation that led to the security changes in what is clearly the most sensitive point of friction between Israelis and Palestinians in the country. The political-security cabinet will be convening tomorrow for further discussion on the issue of security inspection and escalation of violence.

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Yoav Mordechai, was interviewed on Al-Jazeera this evening and said that Israel is “ready to examine security alternatives that will prevent the next terror attack,” but only to the extent that those alternatives will ensure public safety. Mordechai made it clear that there has been no change in the status quo on the Temple Mount.

