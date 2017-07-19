07/19/2017

The Temple Mount was closed today (Wednesday) for Jewish visitors by the commander of the Jerusalem district, Major General Yoram Halevi. The controversial decision was made following a violation of local rules by a group of Jewish visitors to the area. A police force removed the group from the compound. The Israel Police said that it “is acting in a balanced manner while maintaining the law and the rules of the place and will not allow anyone to violate the law in any way.”

Former chairman of the Yesha Council, the journalist Israel Harel, who was one of the liberators of the Temple Mount, first came to the mount after many years in which he did not feel humiliated. He claims that there was no violation and they just went up to the mountain.

Only two days ago, Jews were allowed to return to the Temple Mount after being closed to them following Friday’s attack, in which police officers Eyal Sattawi and Kamil Shinan were murdered by three terrorists from Umm al-Fahm. The first group that came up then even said Kaddish about the two policemen where they were shot.

The police are preparing for a day of rage



, and the police are preparing for confrontations in Jerusalem and the West Bank in light of Fatah’s declaration of a day of rage following the placing of magnometers at the entrances to the Temple Mount. “We are prepared for every possible scenario and we do not need to expand beyond that,” the police say. “For more than a year and a half, the forces in Jerusalem have been reinforced, and in the last week since the attack, reinforcements have been added, so there is no ability to add more policemen, we have reinforced the sensitive areas and we operate accurately and safely in the Old City and in Mevo’ot.

It should be noted that the resistance organizations in Gaza also support a Fatah move, and last night they held a press conference calling on the public to take part in the resistance. “The response will be strong if the situation continues at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. We call on everyone to take part in the struggle for al-Aqsa. The actions in the compound hurt every Muslim in the world and the consequences will be grave. We promise to respond to the crimes committed in Al-Aksa. Cleanse the area of ​​the filthy intruders and liberate al-Aqsa. “The

IDF, on the other hand, is less excited:” In recent years, days of rage have been more declarative than orders for the public, who are taking thousands out into the streets, “an IDF source told us. And are not derived from a higher order. We are increasing alertness, but not beyond that. ”