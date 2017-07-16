Temple Mount with a coffin

A riot broke out on the Temple Mount when Palestinians tried to break into the compound carrying a coffin. Earlier, following the Waqf’s objection to the new security procedures, visitors were stopped from entering the mountain

Clashes broke out Sunday at the Temple Mount, when a riot erupted after a group of Palestinians burst into the compound carrying a coffin with a body. Earlier today, the entrance to the Temple Mount was gradually opened to Muslims, and following the Waqf’s opposition to the new security procedures, the forces stopped the visitors’ entrance to the Mount.

The mufti of Jerusalem, who was arrested last Friday, refused to pass through the magnometer and was brought in from a side road. A protest prayer was held for the compound. This morning police forces placed new magnumeters at the entrance to the Temple Mount. The weapons were brought through the Lions’ Gate and placed at the entrances to the mountain for the opening in the afternoon.

Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan clarified on his Twitter page that “the opposition to opening the mountain was not the result of the police’s demand that the Waqf people be examined in magnometers, but because of the Waqf’s objection to the existence of magnometers.” The Waqf leaders called on worshipers to refuse to enter the gates of the magnometer. To pray despite Waqf calls. “Waqf members want to prevent worshipers from passing through the gates to which a magnometer was placed.”

