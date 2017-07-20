Temple Mount Crisis: At Least 22 Wounded in Latest Clashes Between Israeli Forces, Palestinians

07/20/2017

Army preps for massive Friday protests as Netanyahu weighs removing new security measures ■ Confrontations expected in Jerusalem, West Bank and Gaza as Muslim custodian calls for massive Al-Aqsa prayers ■ Report: U.S. working to reach compromise

New clashes erupted between Israeli security forces and Palestinians at the Lion’s Gate near the Temple Mount in Jerusalem Thursday night. Twenty-two were said to be wounded as police dispersed hundreds of demonstrators, many of whom were throwing stones, after firing dozens of stun grenades. Two of the wounded are in serious condition, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent rescue service, after being struck in the chest.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will most likely “consider changing the decision” on placing metal detectors at the entrances to the Temple Mount, Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan told Army Radio on Thursday morning.

“I don’t recall any organization or expert who expressed opposition” to installing the metal detectors at the site or “warned about pushback” against them, said Erdan. He spoke a day after army and Shin Bet officials urged removing the metal detectors, which were put up at the entrance to the holy site following a deadly attack there last Friday.

“I have not heard condemnation in the international arena,” Erdan added.

Israel Police release video leading up to Temple Mount attack last Friday. Israel Police

On Wednesday, Netanyahu said Israel has not backed down from its position on using metal detectors to check those entering the holy site.

Netanyahu is expected to make a decision on the matter after meeting with the security cabinet at 10:30 P.M. at the Kirya government center in Tel Aviv, following his return to Israel from his visit to France and Hungary on Thursday, after consulting with senior security officials, said Erdan. Government and security officials are urging Netanyahu to find a solution that would allow Israel to extricate itself “with dignity” from this conflict without having it escalate into broader unrest in Jerusalem and the West Bank. They are also worried about the implications of the crisis on relations with Jordan.

Erdan said he does not know all the considerations involved in the decision on the metal detectors. “I am not exposed to all the additional considerations that [Netanyahu] is exposed to,” he said.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas had asked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to intervene with the U.S. and Israel to call off the placing of metal detectors at the entrance to the Temple Mount.

President Reuven Rivlin spoke on the phone on Thursday with Erdogan to discuss the Temple Mount crisis.

The President’s Residence said that the call took place at Erdogan’s request. A senior Israeli official said that the Foreign Ministry opposed to the call taking place, and even passed on a negative assessment of it earlier in the day.

Heightened alert ahead of Friday prayers

On Wednesday night the mufti of Jerusalem and the heads of the Waqf called on all imams in Jerusalem and the surrounding areas to not hold Friday prayers in their mosques but to come to Al-Aqsa for prayer instead. This unprecedented appeal could bring tens of thousands of worshippers to the Temple Mount compound.

On Thursday, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the Islamic Jihad group and Hamas called on Palestinians to arrive at Al-Aqsa for Friday prayers at the mosque.

Umm al-Fahm’s popular committee, a local community organization, also called on the residents of the city to go to Al-Aqsa for Friday prayers rather than hold them in mosques in the town.

Muslim worshippers at Jerusalem’s Old City, near the Temple Mount, July 19, 2017.Olivier Fitoussi

A Palestinian activist said that thousands of worshippers from Jerusalem, the West Bank and Israeli cities have already made their way to the Old City, where they plan on spending the night, concerned that the police may block access to the city on Friday.

The army and police are preparing for confrontations in Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza over the escalating tensions. The police said they are working under the assumption that the metal detectors will not be removed before Friday and are expecting broad disturbances at the site. The Jeruslaem police will be reinforced by thousands of special police forces.

The army is also preparing for the possibility of confrontations in both the West Bank and Gaza. The army announced that five battalions will be on alert throughout Friday should they be required.

The White House voiced its concerns regarding the tensions on Wednesday night, calling on Israel and Jordan to find a solution to the strained situation at the Temple Mount.

In a statement released to the press, the White House called upon Israel and Jordan to assure public safety at the site and to maintain the status quo there.

After the attack last Friday, which left dead police officers Hael Sathawi and Kamil Shanan, police closed the Temple Mount to Muslims and canceled Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque. On Sunday, the police decided to open the compound once again, but insisted that the Muslim worshippers pass through metal detectors stationed at the entrances. This decision prompted clashes with those arriving at the site, who saw the placement of metal detectors as a change to the status quo.

“The United States is very concerned about tensions surrounding the Temple Mount/Haram Al-Sharif, a site holy to Jews, Muslims, and Christians, and calls upon the State of Israel and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to make a good faith effort to reduce tensions and to find a solution that assures public safety and the security of the site and maintains the status quo,” the statement said. “The United States will continue to closely monitor the developments.”

Palestinian legislative council member and Fatah leader Hatem Abdel Qader from Jerusalem told the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper that Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United States are applying pressure on Israel to remove the metal detectors from the Temple Mount entrance.

A senior Palestinian Authority official said that Abbas isn’t interested in any escalation.

The compromise proposed by the United States, according to the report, is to remove the metal detectors and only search those who arouse suspicions. The Palestinians are willing consider such a proposal in which specific, suspicious people and bags are checked but not everyone entering the Temple Mount, said Adbel Qader.

On Wednesday, dozens of youths marched toward the Qalandiyah checkpoint near Ramallah and toward Rachel’s Tomb north of Bethlehem. The Palestinian Red Crescent reported three people were hurt by live fire near Qalandiyah.