Temple Mount: Israel must mark its red lines ©

The Israeli government is surrounded by a triple-seat

If it fails to firmly mark its red lines, at this crossroads of the showdown around the Temple Mount, Israel will only provoke even more Palestinian Arab rejectionism and terrorist pressure pushing it to further concessions.

The government of Binyamin Netanyahu is forced to step back, step by step, in this showdown of the Temple Mount, by a siege in three concentric lines, formed by Palestinians, Sunni Arab governments, including Jordan, Public opinion within.

The security cabinet can not be blamed for approving its first rational measures aimed at securing access for the faithful and visitors attending the Temple Mount after three Arab Israeli armed men profaned this sanctuary on 14 July by firing On two Israeli policemen and putting them to death while they were on duty at the Lions Gate.

The metal detectors added to the gates merely provided a quick correction allowing the reopening of the holy places the next day.

Where the Ministers were wrong, it is by not seeking to run after the real authors of these murders, committed on one of the most sensitive shrines in the world. The killers belonged to the Jabarin clan, which is believed to have no faith or law and is the undisputed master of the Arab Israeli town of Umm al-Fahm. The ministers did not treat the case of this clan as central in the commission of these crimes because they were too preoccupied with the risks of jeopardizing delicate relations with the Israeli Arab minority as a whole. Instead of solving this urgent problem, the Temple Mount, which serves as a lightning conductor for relations between Israel and the entire Arab-Muslim world, has been designated as a central issue.

The Jabarins felt comfortable enough to continue breaking Israeli laws. On Tuesday, 25 July, a member of the clan was arrested trying to get a full truck loaded with illegal Palestinian workers from the city of Jenin to cross the country of Israel. It is obvious then that there is something which is frankly wrong in the general considerations of internal security of the State.

In another example, the government eventually ordered the demolition of the house of one of the terrorists of the Sarona Market in Tel Aviv, which had murdered 4 Israelis. A floor of a building in the village of Yata near Hebron will be destroyed. At the same time, the Supreme Court of Justice in Jerusalem gave the police 30 hours to restore the bodies of the three murderers of the Temple Mount, members of the Jabarin tribe, to their families to bury them.

To quickly shave the house of one of the Tel Aviv terrorists, who claimed to be inspired by Daesh, within an appropriate timeframe, could have had a dissuasive effect on the killers of Umm al-Fahm.

It turns out that the murders of the sanctuary 12 days ago are the result of an alliance between Arab Israelis and Palestinians gathering to conspire against Israel. The place was deliberately chosen as a catalyst to train moderate Arab leaders in a plot to compel Israel to renounce its sovereignty over the Temple Mount and the Old City of Jerusalem.

This conspiracy was not sufficiently taken seriously by the ministers taking part in the deliberations of the security cabinet. The removal of metal detector scanners, security cameras – or any other measure that Israel has been forced to withdraw – will continue to be rejected by Palestinian leaders and Palestinian Arab leaders, including their members Of Parliament. They intend to train their community of 1 million 500,000 individuals in the bloody infusion they have cooked for the sole purpose of consuming the entire Arab world.

At this juncture, the Israeli government has no choice but to stop any concession – even if street violence continues to escalate – and to draw a red line before plunging into any new retrocession. The Palestinians and their religious leaders should be firmly informed that if they choose to continue their “boycott” of Al Aqsa and pray on the dusty soil outside the holy place, great good will do them. Israel will not budge a single iota as to its responsibility to secure the Temple Mount against further explosions of violence. And the dream of victorious parade on the holy esplanade in order to celebrate the humiliation inflicted on the Jews and their state will never become a palpable reality.

Very few Israelis are aware of the origin of the 180,000 Arabs living today in Jerusalem. Most of them are from Hebron and have emigrated to Jerusalem in the years since 1967. The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, which ruled the eastern part of Jerusalem and its sanctuaries during the 19 years preceding the Six days, cautiously prevented the natives of Hebron from entering the holy city. Their most extreme conduct on the Temple Mount was the main reason.

If Israel can not draw an impassable red line at this point in the armed struggle, a new crisis linked to a new terrorist crime, which will take place over a period of a few days, will try to force ministers to step back, Measures that are nonetheless crucial to national security. Popular opinion inside, outraged by the crimes of Halamish, opposed the first concession and will oppose all those supposed to follow it.

26 July 2017, 12:49 PM (IDT)

Adaptation: Marc Brzustowski