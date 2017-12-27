Reflections

For as by one man’s disobedience many were made sinners, so by the obedience of one shall many be made righteous. (Rom. 5:19)

The necessity for a Savior is predicated upon the fact that man, as a race, is spiritually dead – and that there is nothing he can do to save himself. This is why where the sin nature of man is denied, the Truth of the Savior and His Redemption is always distorted. Such error is even possible among those who profess Christ. Paul wrote: “I do not frustrate the grace of God: for if righteousness come by the law, then Christ is dead in vain.” (Gal. 2:21)

If the basis of my relationship with God is anything about myself, I am suggesting that Christ did not really need to die for me, because I always had the solution in myself. We must be saved by One other than ourselves. God has saved us by grace because that is the only way in which He could save us.