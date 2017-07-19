We must remember that:

The more literally we take the Bible, the more fundamental our theology becomes. The less literally we take the Bible, the more liberal our theology becomes.

If we go the liberal route God’s message to us is lost. THE PROMISE OF THE RAPTURE

Jesus Himself promised that this even would occur.

John 14:2-3

Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also (KJV).

This passage where the apostle John is quoting Jesus contains the promise of the Rapture of the Church. In these verses, Jesus promised to return for the believers. He does not mention the timing or the circumstances, only the fact that there is a coming of Jesus for His believers whom he referred to as His Sheep (John 10:27). This passage does make one key point: this coming for the believers was for the purpose of taking them to where He was then going. Since Jesus was then going to Heaven, this is a coming to take the saints to Heaven and not to the earth.. The passage itself says nothing about the timing of the Rapture, only that the result of it is our entry into Heaven.

