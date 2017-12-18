(Ephesians 1:7)

7 In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;

215 Things

That Are True Of Me

Now That I Am Saved

Contemplating what God has graciously done for hell-deserving sinners ought to encourage and thrill the soul of every blood-bought child of God!

As the hymn writer has said, “Oh to grace how great a debtor, daily I’m constrained to be!” (Robert Robinson). Paul, in referring to the redemption and forgiveness that believers have in Christ, spoke of “the RICHES of His GRACE” (Ephesians 1:7). Elsewhere he said, “But by the grace of God I am what I am” (1 Corinthians 15:10). God has given to every believer everlasting consolation (eternal encouragement) and good hope through grace (2 Thess. 2:16-17). “For ye know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that, though he was rich, yet for your sakes he became poor, that YE through his poverty might be RICH” (2 Corinthians 8:9).

Many believers fail to appreciate the RICHES that they have. The story is told of an aged silver miner who had spent his whole life searching for silver in the mountains of the Old West. He had become so involved with his search that his wife and children had left him. When he died, the handful of people who came to bury him found in his possessions a note instructing them to bury him under his cabin. As the shovels turned over the earth, a lustrous gray material began to appear. It was the famous Comstock Silver Vein, the richest in California history. That miner had been a billionaire all his life, but he did not know about the wealth that he had and he had never claimed it. He did not realize how rich he really was.

Every true believer is a spiritual billionaire. The Bible says that Christ became poor (and died for us) that we through His poverty might be RICH (2 Cor. 8:9). The believer, who is a child of the King, often goes around living like a PAUPER rather than living like a PRINCE. God wants us to know how RICH we are because of His matchless grace: “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who hath blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ” (Ephesians 1:3). We have been blessed with every spiritual blessing!

We cannot possess our possessions if we do not know what they are. We cannot walk worthy of our calling (Ephesians 4:1) if we do not know what our calling is. The great facts and truths found in God’s Word must be claimed by faith. We must see ourselves as God sees us in Christ. By faith we must lay claim to what has already been given to us in Christ. The grace of God teaches us and instructs us how to live (Titus 2:11-12). God’s method of instruction is to first show us and teach us what He has done for us in grace, and then we are told to walk accordingly. Ephesians 5:8 illustrates this well: “For ye were sometimes [formerly, referring to our unregenerate state] darkness, but now are ye light in the Lord: walk as children of light.” We are to walk in light of WHO WE ARE. We are to “be what we are.” Our actual CONDITION is to match our glorious POSITION. The more we, by faith, lay hold of the glorious facts of our POSITION in Christ, the more this will affect our actual state and CONDITION as we walk with the Lord in time.

May the eyes of our understanding be enlightened, that we may know what is the hope of His calling, and what is the riches of the glory of His inheritance in the saints, and what is the exceeding greatness of His power toward us who believe (see Ephesians 1:18-19).

In order to fully appreciate the riches of God’s grace we need to contrast our present position in Christ with our former unregenerate state when we were outside of Christ and dead in sin. The glories of God’s grace shine brighter against the black background of our past state and condition before we met the Saviour. God never wants us to forget WHAT WE WERE prior to our salvation: “Wherefore REMEMBER, that ye being in time past [formerly, when in an unsaved state] Gentiles in the flesh, who are called Uncircumcision by that which is called the Circumcision in the flesh made by hands; That at that time YE WERE without Christ, being aliens from the commonwealth of Israel, and strangers from the covenants of promise, having no hope, and without God in the world” (Eph. 2:11-12 and compare Titus 3:3). Thus, before we consider our riches in Christ, let us consider…

61 THINGS THAT WERE TRUE OF ME BEFORE I WAS SAVED…

I was on the broad way (road) leading to destruction (Matthew 7:13).

I was lost (Luke 19:10; 2 Corinthians 4:3).

I was condemned already because of my unbelief (John 3:18; compare 1 Corinthians 11:32).

I was a lover of darkness (John 3:19).

I was under God’s abiding wrath (John 3:36) awaiting God’s coming wrath (Luke 3:7; Ephesians 5:6; Colossians 3:6).

I was an ignorant worshipper (John 4:22).

I was an evildoer deserving judgment (John 5:29; compare 3 John 11).

I was of the world and from below or beneath (John 8:23).

I was yet in my sins (John 8:21,24; compare John 20:23).

I was a child of the devil (John 8:44).

I was a Christ-rejecter (John 12:48).

I was a Christ-hater (John 15:18) and a hater of those belonging to Christ (John 17:14).

I was under the power of Satan (Acts 26:18; 1 John 5:19).

I was unthankful, not giving honor to God (Romans 1:21).

I was unrighteous (Romans 1:29-31; 3:10; 1 Corinthians 6:9-10).

I was under sin (Romans 3:9) and sin-sick (Luke 5:31-32).

I was unprofitable (Romans 3:12; compare Philemon 11).

I was without the fear of God (Romans 3:18).

I was guilty before God (Romans 3:19).

I was a sinner (Romans 3:23; 5:8).

I was without strength (Romans 5:6).

I was ungodly (Romans 5:6; 4:5).

I was God’s enemy (Romans 5:10; Colossians 1:21).

I was a servant (slave) of sin (Romans 6:17,20; John 8:34).

I was deserving of death (Romans 6:23; compare 2 Thessalonians 1:8-9).

I was in the flesh (Romans 7:5; 8:8).

I was in danger of perishing (1 Corinthians 1:18; 2 Corinthians 2:15; Luke 13:3,5).

I was a natural man who considered the things of God as foolishness (1 Corinthians 1:18; 2:14).

I was under God’s curse (1 Corinthians 16:22).

I was blinded by the god of this age (2 Corinthians 4:4).

I was part of this present evil world (Galatians 1:4).

I was dead in trespasses and sins (Ephesians 2:1,5; Colossians 2:13).

I was walking according to the course of Satan’s world (Ephesians 2:2).

I was a child of disobedience (Ephesians 2:2).

I was a child of wrath (Ephesians 2:3).

I was without Christ (Ephesians 2:12).

I was an alien from the commonwealth of Israel (Ephesians 2:12).

I was a stranger from the covenants of promise (Ephesians 2:12,19).

I was one who had no hope (Ephesians 2:12) and no foundation (Luke 6:48).

I was without God in the world (Ephesians 2:12).

I was far off (Ephesians 2:13).

I was walking in the vanity of my mind (Ephesians 4:17).

I was one whose understanding was darkened (Ephesians 4:18; Romans 1:21).

I was alienated from the life of God (Ephesians 4:18; Colossians 1:21).

I was ignorant (Ephesians 4:18).

I was blind and hardened (Ephesians 4:18).

I was given over to unbridled lust (Ephesians 4:19).

I was corrupt according to deceitful lusts (Ephesians 4:22).

I was once of the darkness and of the night (Ephesians 5:8; 1 Thessalonians 5:5; 1 John 2:11).

I was in the realm and under the power of darkness (Colossians 1:13; Luke 1:79; Acts 26:18).

I was one who did not know God (1 Thessalonians 4:5).

I was foolish (Titus 3:3; Romans 1:22).

I was disobedient (Titus 3:3).

I was deceived (Titus 3:3).

I was one who served various lusts and pleasures (Titus 3:3).

I was one who lived in malice and envy (Titus 3:3).

I was one who was hateful and was hating one another (Titus 3:3).

I was a sheep who had gone astray (1 Peter 2:25).

I was one who lived in the flesh to the lusts of men (1 Peter 4:2).

I was one who walked in lasciviousness, lusts, abominable idolatries, etc. (1 Peter 4:3).

I was sensual, having not the Spirit (Jude 19).

In light of our former, unsaved state and condition, notice how important the little word “but” is in these precious passages:

“Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience: Among whom also we all had our conversation in times past in the lusts of our flesh, fulfilling the desires of the flesh and of the mind; and were by nature the children of wrath, even as others. But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us, Even when we were dead in sins, hath quickened us together with Christ, (by grace ye are saved;)” (Ephesians 2:2-5).

“For we ourselves also were sometimes foolish, disobedient, deceived, serving divers lusts and pleasures, living in malice and envy, hateful, and hating one another. But after that the kindness and love of God our Saviour toward man appeared, Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost” (Titus 3:3-5).

“That at that time ye were without Christ, being aliens from the commonwealth of Israel, and strangers from the covenants of promise, having no hope, and without God in the world: But now in Christ Jesus ye who sometimes were far off are made nigh by the blood of Christ” (Ephesians 2:12-13).

MARVELOUS GRACE OF OUR LOVING LORD!

Having reminded ourselves of our former, unregenerate state, we are now ready to consider the great things God has done for us in His grace, saving our souls and making us whole. This listing is by no means original. For example, Lewis Sperry Chafer has a similar listing in his book entitled Salvation. Also this listing is by no means complete or exhaustive. We have listed 215 things but there are more. You can add to this list through your own study of the Scriptures as you find other things that are true of you now that you are saved. This study can be used as a devotional aid. One or two of the following points could be considered each day as you meditate on the riches of God’s grace. Consider these as “SPIRITUAL VITAMIN PILLS” and take one or two a day! As you go through the day remind yourself of who you are and what you have in Christ! As a saint, live saintly! As a child of God, so walk in a way that would honor your heavenly Father! “To God be the glory! Great things He hath done!” Don’t forget WHO YOU ARE! Consider the following:

215 THINGS THAT ARE TRUE OF ME NOW THAT I AM SAVED:

My salvation is fully accomplished (John 19:30).

I have eternal life as a present possession (John 5:24; 6:47; 1 John 5:11-13).

I have Jesus Christ as my present possession (1 John 5:12).

I know the one, true God (John 17:3; 1 John 2:3; 5:20).

I have been saved by His grace (Eph. 2:1-10).

I have been justified by His grace (Tit. 3:7).

I have passed from death unto life (John 5:24; 1 John 3:14).

I have been quickened (made alive) by God (Eph. 2:1,5; Col. 2:13).

I have been made fit for heaven (Col. 1:12).

I have the forgiveness of sins (Eph. 1:7; Col. 1:14).

My sins have been taken away (John 1:29; Heb. 9:26; 1 John 3:5).

My sins have been completely purged (Heb. 1:3).

My sins will never be remembered by God (Heb. 8:12; 10:17).

I have been washed (1 Cor. 6:11; Tit. 3:5; Rev. 1:5).

I will walk with Christ in white (Rev. 3:4-5).

I have been healed by His stripes (1 Pet. 2:24).

I have been forgiven all trespasses (Col. 2:13; 1 John 2:12).

I have been fully justified (Rom. 4:5; 8:30; 1 Cor. 6:11; Gal. 2:16; Tit. 3:7).

I am reconciled to God (2 Cor. 5:18-19; Col. 1:20).

I am made nigh by the blood of Christ (Eph. 2:13).

I am redeemed through His blood (1 Pet. 1:18,19; Eph. 1:7; Col. 1:14).

I am redeemed from the curse of the law (Gal. 3:13).

I am redeemed from all iniquity or lawlessness (Titus 2:14).

I am bought with a price (1 Cor. 6:20; 7:23).

I am delivered from so great a death (2 Cor. 1:10).

I have been delivered from this present evil world or age (Gal. 1:4).

I have been delivered from the power of darkness (Col. 1:13).

I have been delivered from the wrath to come (1 Thess. 1:10).

I will not come into condemnation or judgment (John 5:24; Rom. 8:1).

I am a child of God (John 1:12; Rom. 8:16; Gal. 3:26; 1 John 3:1,2).

I am a son of God (Gal. 4:5-7).

I belong to Jesus Christ (Gal. 3:29; 5:24).

I have been adopted (Gal. 4:5; Rom. 8:15,23).

I am an heir of God and joint-heir with Christ (Rom. 8:17; Tit. 3:7).

I am an heir of the grace of life (1 Pet. 3:7).

All things are mine (1 Cor. 3:21-23).

I possess all things (2 Cor. 6:10).

I will inherit all things (Rev. 21:7).

I am enriched by Christ in everything (1 Cor. 1:5; 2 Cor. 9:11).

I am a fellow heir (Eph. 3:6).

I am rich because of Christ (2 Cor. 8:9; Rev. 2:9).

I am blessed with every spiritual blessing (Eph. 1:3).

I have obtained an inheritance (Eph. 1:11,14; Heb. 1:14; 9:15; 1 Pet. 1:4).

I have been appointed to obtain salvation (1 Thess. 5:9; Heb. 1:14).

I am His inheritance (Eph. 1:18).

I am a partaker of His promise in Christ by the gospel (Eph. 3:6).

I am a new creature (creation) in Christ (2 Cor. 5:17; Eph. 2:10; 4:24; Col. 3:10).

I have been renewed by the Holy Spirit (Tit. 3:5).

I am accepted and highly favored in the Beloved One (Eph. 1:6; cf. Matt. 3:17).

I have been seated in heavenly places with Christ (Eph. 2:6).

I am to the praise of His glory (Eph. 1:6,12).

I am light in the Lord (Eph. 5:8).

I am a child of light (Eph. 5:8; 1 Thess. 5:5).

I am a “peculiar person,” even God’s special, purchased possession (Tit. 2:14; 1 Pet.2:9).

I am a priest who can offer spiritual sacrifices (Heb. 13:15-16; 1 Pet. 2:5,9; Rev. 1:6; 5:10;20:6).

I am a king who will reign (Rev. 1:6; 5:10; 20:6).

I am privileged to have fellowship with the Father and with the Son (1 John 1:3).

I dwell in Christ (John 6:56; 1 John 3:24; 4:13,15,16).

Christ dwells in me (John 6:56; Gal. 2:20; 1 John 3:24; 4:12-16).

I am in Christ (John 14:20; 2 Cor. 5:17).

Christ is in me (John 14:20; Col. 1:27; Rom. 8:10; 1 John 4:4).62. The Spirit of God dwells in me (Rom. 8:9; 1 Cor. 3:16; Eph. 2:21-22).

The Spirit of God dwells (John 6:56; Gal. 2:20; 1 John 3:24; 4:12-16).

I am not in the flesh but in the Spirit (Rom. 8:9).

My “earthen vessel” houses a great Treasure (2 Cor. 4:7).

My body is the temple of the Holy Spirit (1 Cor. 6:19).

I have been blest with the gift and pledge of the Holy Spirit (2 Cor. 1:22; Gal. 4:6; Eph. 1:13-14; 1 Thess. 4:8; Tit. 3:6; 1 John 3:24; 4:13).

I have an anointing (unction) from the Holy One (1 John 2:20,27).

I am one of the “called” of Jesus Christ (Rom. 1:6; 8:28-30; Jude 1; Rev. 17:14).

I have been called unto the fellowship of God’s Son (1 Cor. 1:9).

I have been called unto eternal glory (1 Pet. 5:10).

I have been called with a holy calling (2 Tim. 1:9).

I am a partaker of the high, heavenly calling (Phil. 3:14; Heb. 3:1).

I have been called out of darkness into His marvelous light (1 Pet. 2:9).

God foreknew me (Rom. 8:29; 1 Pet. 1:2).

God predestined me to be conformed to Christ’s image (Rom. 8:29; Eph. 1:5,11).

I have already been glorified according to God’s mind and purpose (Rom. 8:30).

I am eternally secure in God’s love (Rom. 8:38-39).

I am chosen in Christ (Eph. 1:4; Col. 3:12; 1 Thess. 1:4; 1 Pet. 2:9; Rev. 17:14).

I have been chosen to salvation (2 Thess. 2:13).

I am complete in Christ (Col. 2:10).

I am beloved of God (Col. 3:12; 2 Thess. 2:13).

I am chastened and disciplined by my Heavenly Father (Heb. 12:6-7).

I am part of that group that Christ is not ashamed to call His “brethren” and “friends” (Heb. 2:11; John 15:14-15).

I am a child of Abraham (Gal. 3:7).

I am Abraham’s seed (Gal. 3:29).

I enjoy the blessing of Abraham (Gal. 3:9).

I am a child of promise (Gal. 4:28,31).

I am faithful (Rev. 17:14).

I am a sheep in His flock (Luke 12:32; Heb. 13:20; 1 Pet. 2:25).

I am a member of His body (1 Cor. 10:17; 12:27; Eph. 3:6; 4:25; 5:30).

I am a stone in His building (Eph. 2:20-22; Heb. 3:6; 1 Pet. 2:5).

I am a branch in the Vine (John 15:1-7).

I am a child of the kingdom (Matt. 13:38; compare Mark 10:14-15).

I am born again into His family (John 1:12-13; James 1:18; 1 Pet. 1:3,23; 2:2; 1 John 5:1).

I am one of God’s people because He graciously claims me as His own (1 Pet. 2:10; Rev. 21:7).

I am a fellow citizen with the saints (Eph. 2:19).

I was baptized into Jesus Christ (Rom. 6:3; Gal. 3:27).

I was identified with Christ in His death (Rom. 6:3-6,8-11; 2 Cor. 5:14; Col. 2:12,20; 3:3).

I was identified with Christ in His resurrection (Rom. 6:5,8,11; 2 Cor. 5:15; Gal. 2:20; Col. 2:12; 3:1).

I died to sin (Rom. 6:2).

My “old man” was crucified with Christ (Rom. 6:6).

I have been crucified with Christ (Gal. 2:20).

I have crucified the flesh with its affections and lusts (Gal. 5:24).

I am alive unto God (Rom. 6:11,13; Gal. 2:19,20).

Christ is my life (Phil. 1:21; Col. 3:4).

I can walk in newness of life (Rom. 6:4).

I can serve in newness of spirit (Rom. 7:6).

I can live unto righteousness (1 Pet. 2:24).

I died to the law (Rom. 7:4; Gal. 2:19).

I am delivered from the law (Rom. 7:6).

I am not under the law but under grace (Rom. 6:14).

I have God’s laws written in my heart (Heb. 10:16).

I am married to Jesus Christ (Rom. 7:4).

I am a partaker of Christ (Heb. 3:14).

I am identified with Christ in His suffering (2 Tim. 2:12; Phil. 1:29; 1 Pet. 2:20; 4:12-13; 1 Thess. 3:3; Rom. 8:18; Col. 1:24).

The knowledge of God is made known by me (2 Cor. 2:14).

The savor (aroma) of Christ is made known by me (2 Cor. 2:15-16).

I am an epistle of Christ (2 Cor. 3:3).

I am being changed into Christ’s glorious image (2 Cor. 3:18).

I am being perfected (Phil. 1:6).

My inward man is being renewed day by day (2 Cor. 4:16).

I have put on Christ (Gal. 3:27).

I am not of the world (John 17:14,16).

The world is crucified unto me (Gal. 6:14).

I am crucified unto the world (Gal. 6:14).

I am separated unto the gospel of God (Rom. 1:1).

I am set apart and sanctified in Christ Jesus (1 Cor. 1:2; 6:11; Heb. 10:10; Jude 1).

I am holy (Col. 3:12; Heb. 3:1; 1 Pet. 2:9; Rev. 20:6).

I am clothed in His righteousness (Rev. 19:8).

I am a saint (1 Cor. 1:2; Phil. 1:1; Col. 1:2; Rom. 1:7).

I am faultless in Christ (Eph. 5:27; Col. 1:22; Jude 24).

I am perfected forever (Heb. 10:14).

I am not my own (1 Cor. 6:19).

I am called unto holiness (1 Thess. 4:7).

I am a citizen of heaven (Phil. 3:20).

I am a stranger and pilgrim who is not at home in this world (Heb. 11:13; 1 Pet. 2:11).

I have been translated into the kingdom of the Son of His love (Col. 1:13).

I am circumcised in my heart (Col. 2:11; Phil 3:3; compare Deut. 10:16).

My faithful God will sanctify me wholly (1 Thess. 5:23-24).

My faithful God will keep me from evil (2 Thess. 3:3; 2 Tim. 4:18).

Christ has made me free, free indeed (John 8:32-36; Gal. 5:1; 1 Cor. 7:22).

Jesus Christ is my Deliverer (Rom. 7:24-25).

I am free from sin (Rom. 6:7,18,22).

The law of the Spirit of Life has made me free from the law of sin and death (Rom. 8:2).

I am God’s servant or slave (Rom. 6:22).

I am Christ’s servant or slave (1 Cor. 7:22).

I am a servant or slave of righteousness (Rom. 6:18).

I have been called unto liberty (Gal. 5:13).

I have the mind of Christ (1 Cor. 2:16).

I have a sound mind (2 Tim. 1:7).

Christ has given me an understanding (1 John 5:20).

I have the righteousness of Christ (2 Cor. 5:21).

I have all sufficiency in all things (2 Cor. 9:8).

I have all things that pertain to life and godliness (2 Pet. 1:3).

I can ever be content for I have Christ (Heb. 13:5).

I have all the armor and weapons I need (2 Cor. 10:4; Eph. 6:10-17).

I have God’s all-sufficient grace (2 Cor. 12:9).

I have grace to help in time of need (Heb. 4:16).

I have God’s power (Eph. 1:19; 3:20).

I have access to the Father (Eph. 2:18; Heb. 4:16).

I have a great High Priest (Heb. 2:17-18; 3:1; 4:14-16; 8:1; 10:21).

I have an unfailing Intercessor (Heb. 7:25; 9:24; Rom. 8:34).

I have a righteous Advocate with the Father for times when I sin (1 John 2:1).

I have peace with God (Rom. 5:1).

Christ is my peace (Eph. 2:14).

I have rest for my soul (Matt. 11:28-29; Heb. 4:9).

I am led by the Spirit of God (Rom. 8:14).

I am enabled during trials and temptations (1 Cor. 10:13).

I am given assurance by the Spirit (Rom. 8:16; Heb. 6:18).

I am given comfort by God (2 Cor. 1:3-7).

I am tranquilized by His peace (Phil. 4:7).

I am freely given truth and knowledge by the Spirit (1 Cor. 2:12).

I am not distressed (2 Cor. 4:8).

I am not in despair (2 Cor. 4:8).

I am not forsaken (2 Cor. 4:9).

I am not in darkness (1 Thess. 5:4).

God is my Sufficiency (2 Cor. 3:5).

God is my Strength (2 Cor. 12:9-10; Phil. 4:13).

God is my Helper (Heb. 13:6).

I belong to a Sovereign God who works all things together for my good (Rom. 8:28).

All things are for my sake (2 Cor. 4:15).

My God is for me (Rom. 8:31).

My every need is supplied (Phil. 4:19).

I am a laborer together with Christ (1 Cor. 3:9; 2 Cor. 6:1).

I am His workmanship (Eph. 2:10).

God works in me (Phil. 2:13; Heb. 13:21).

God’s Word works in me (1 Thess. 2:13).

I am sealed by God (2 Cor. 1:22; Eph. 1:13).

I am on the Rock, Christ Jesus (Matt. 16:18; 1 Cor. 3:11).

I am established securely in Christ (2 Cor. 1:21; 2 Thess. 3:3).

I am kept by the power of God (1 Pet. 1:5).

I am preserved in Jesus Christ (Jude 1).

I am kept from falling (Jude 24).

I have a building of God eternal in the heavens (2 Cor. 5:1).

My name is forever written in heaven (Luke 10:20).

I am more than a conqueror, even a super-conqueror (Rom. 8:37).

I have victory through Christ (1 Cor. 15:57).

I have overcome the world (1 John 5:4-5).

I always triumph in Christ (2 Cor. 2:14).

I am indwelt by the victorious Christ who is greater than Satan (1 John 4:4).

Satan cannot touch me (1 John 5:18).

I have a living hope (1 Pet. 1:3).

I have a glorious future (Rom. 8:18; 2 Thess. 2:14).

I have been given eternal encouragement and good hope through grace (2 Thess. 2:16).

I will be preserved unto His heavenly kingdom (2 Tim. 4:18).

I am receiving a kingdom which cannot be moved (Heb. 12:28).

I have a place reserved in heaven for me (John 14:2,3; 1 Pet. 1:4).

I will eat of the tree of life (Rev. 2:7).

I will not be hurt of the second death (Rev. 2:11; 20:6).

I will have a new name (Rev. 2:17; 3:12).

I will have power over the nations (Rev. 2:26; 5:10).

I will not have my name blotted out of the book of life (Rev. 3:5).

I will be a pillar in God’s temple (Rev. 3:12).

I will sit with Christ in His throne (Rev. 3:21).

I will be with my God forever (Rev. 21:3-4).

Wonderful grace of Jesus, Greater than all my sin;

How shall my tongue describe it, Where shall its praise begin?

Taking away my burden, Setting my spirit free,

For the wonderful grace of Jesus reaches me.

Wonderful grace of Jesus, Reaching the most defiled,

By its transforming power Making him God’s dear child,

Purchasing peace and heaven For all eternity

And the wonderful grace of Jesus reaches me!”

– Haldor Lillenas

