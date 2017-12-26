The Ruin of Rebellion

We reap what we sow, and rebellion against God will result in a form of slavery.

Galatians 6:7-10 7 Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap. 8 For he that soweth to his flesh shall of the flesh reap corruption; but he that soweth to the Spirit shall of the Spirit reap life everlasting. 9 And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not. 10 As we have therefore opportunity, let us do good unto all men, especially unto them who are of the household of faith.

Rebelling against the Lord is costly. The divine law of consequences is that people reap what they sow, more than they sow, and later than they sow. And the principle is unchangeable whether you believe in God or not.

A prevailing attitude of our modern culture is that rules prevent people from having a good time. That is certainly not the Lord’s intention. In fact, He offers us true freedom through a relationship with Him. Our loving heavenly Father desires to keep His children growing in their faith and safe from the devil’s temptations and worldly influences. He does that by limiting our actions and commanding that we follow certain laws and principles, which He has designed for our good. There is no greater pleasure or source of contentment than serving Him.

Rebellion, on the other hand, is a form of slavery. By defying the Lord’s authority in some area of our life, we are allowing the enemy to shackle us. We may not initially feel the constraint of his trap, but keep in mind that divine law of consequences. Eventually, we will be heavily burdened by our sin. Whether the penalty ends up being carried in the body, mind, heart, or spirit, we will find ourselves distracted from wholly serving the Lord (Matt. 6:24).

God takes disobedience seriously because the consequences are so grave. As the Sovereign of the universe and our loving Father, He has only our best in mind. So rebelling against Him is foolish. Wise men and women live by His Word and obey Him (Psalm 119:9).

